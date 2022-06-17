Fellow wildcards Sonay Kartal and Lily Miyazaki will face eachother in the second round of the LTA's Ilkley Trophy in West Yorkshire.

Miyazaki revelled in first-round victory over former top ten star Kristina Mladenovic.

The 26-year-old, who benefits from the LTA's NTC Access programme, which is for players ranked 100-200 in singles and 31-100 in doubles, providing cost-free access to courts on all three surfaces, coaching, trainers and the LTA's tournament bonus scheme, beat the second seed 6-7 (4) 6-4 6-4.

Mladenovic is a significant scalp for the Surrey star, the Frenchwoman having reached a career high of tenth on the WTA singles rankings and also being a nine-time doubles Grand Slam champion - recently winning the French Open alongside Caroline Garcia.

And Miyazaki, who switched citizenship from Japan earlier this year having lived in Britain for 16 years, believes the victory is a sign of growing confidence on grass.

She said: "It was a really tough match. There wasn't much in it, every set was really close. I think we were both serving really well, but I think in the end it literally came down to a few points. Either of us could have taken it, so I'm really happy that I got through.

"I think it's the biggest win of my career. Last week in Nottingham I also had my first top 100 win [against Magdalena Frech], but Kiki, she's a top player, she's been top ten in the world so I'm really happy with the result today.

"Every match that I get on grass, I feel more and more comfortable on the surface and I think my level is there, so I'm really looking forward to Wimbledon.â€

Having received a wildcard into the Ilkley main draw, she will now face another wildcard in the form of Sonay Kartal - who beat her in the opening round of the LTA's Surbiton Trophy two weeks ago.

Brighton ace Kartal was pleased to overcome the 'tricky' Arianne Hartono and reach the second round.

Kartal, who benefits from the LTA's NTC Pro Access programme, which is for players ranked 100-200 in singles and 31-100 in doubles, providing cost-free access to courts on all three surfaces, coaching, trainers and the LTA's tournament bonus scheme, beat the Dutchwoman 6-3 6-7 (1) 6-2 in West Yorkshire.

Hartono raised her level to force a deciding set, with Kartal pleased that she was able to regain momentum in the closing stages.

"I think she was really tricky with the game she plays, it's very aggressive and in the tiebreak in the second set I think she hit like five forehand winners, so that was just too good," she said.

"I just kept telling myself: 'if she can keep this level for the whole match then too good.' I just tried to stick with it and not let her get ahead in the third set, and make sure I could get on a good stride."

BURRAGE STORMS PAST RODIONOVA

Kingston star Jodie Burrage was also thrilled her serve was firing as she battled past in-form Arina Rodionova in straight sets.

Burrage, who is on the LTA's Pro Scholarship Programme - the highest level of support for players aged 16-24 - beat the Australian 6-3 7-5 to reach the second round in West Yorkshire.

Rodionova was a finalist at the LTA's Surbiton Trophy two weeks ago and the Brit was pleased to not only overcome an experienced opponent, but also play well despite not feeling her best.

"It was a bit of a weird match but obviously I played a good match," commented Burrage.

"The vibe was a little weird. I was quite quiet, she was quite quiet - which isn't normal for both of us. I haven't been feeling great so I haven't had that much energy, and that's why I was a bit quiet.

"I'm really happy to get through that one in two as well, saving my energy. It was a really good match, I served really well which really helped me get through the tight moments.

"I knew that she did well at Surbiton, so I knew it was going to be a tough match. She's done well on the grass before as well so I knew I had to play well to beat her today and serve well - which is exactly what I did, and took my chances when I got them, especially in the second."

