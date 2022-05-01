Emma Raducanu cruises through to the last-16 of the Madrid Open after a convincing 6-2 6-1 win over Marta Kostyuk.

Raducanu said before their match that Kostyuk was always the favourite when the pair played at juniors level, while the Ukrainian also knocked the 19-year-old out in the Translyvania Open quarter-finals last year.

But the 2021 US Open winner avenged her defeat with an easy win over the world No. 55 in 64 minutes.

The 19-year-old will play another Ukrainian - Anhelina Kalinina - in the next round after she produced a surprise 6-3 6-0 win over Garbine Muguruza.

Raducanu, who split from her coach Torben Beltz last week, says she is enjoying her tennis again after a turbulent six months.

"I'm definitely very happy with my performance," the British number one said on-court after the match.

"Marta is a great opponent. We played several times in the juniors and then once last year. I knew this was going to be a really tough battle so I went out there trying to be really aggressive and it definitely paid off.

"It's my first clay court season and I'm really enjoying it. Madrid is such a cool city and it's got such a great vibe about it. I definitely want to try and stay here for as long as possible."

She later told Amazon Prime Video: "I'm just vibing out here to be honest. I love it.

"The big part of it is just the enjoyment factor and I think in the recent months and weeks I've found enjoyment in the process and the journey of getting knocked down and getting back up because that's happened plenty of times in the last six months.

"I feel like now I'm just really cherishing everything - the highs and lows - as part of it."

Raducanu got off to the ideal start, converting her second break point in the opening game when Kostyuk fired a backhand out.

The Brit secured a double break to move within a game of the first set after Kostyuk fired a volleyed wide at the net. She then comfortably sealed the set with a love hold.

Momentum was with Raducanu and she broke in the first game of the second set when Kostyuk whipped a vicious forehand into the trams.

Kostyuk smacked a ball into the red dirt in frustration when she handed Raducanu the double break with a forehand into the net.

Raducanu was gifted a third match point when Kostyuk double faulted and she sealed the win after another unforced error from the Ukrainian.

