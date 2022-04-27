Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the Madrid Open due to a right shoulder injury.

The world No. 1 is on a 23-match winning streak and has won her last four tournaments in a row.

However, she will not play the WTA 1000 event in the Spanish capital, meaning home favourite and new world No. 2 Paula Badosa will be the highest-ranked player in the women’s draw.

Swiatek said in a statement: "After intense last weeks and winning four titles in a row it's time to take care of my arm that has been fatigued since the Miami Open and I haven't had a chance to handle it properly.

"I need a break from playing so intensively in order to treat my arm well and that's why unfortunately I have to withdraw from the Mutua Madrid Open.

"My body needs rest. I'm going to take some time to prepare for Rome and Paris. See you soon there. Hopefully I will play in Madrid many times in the future - looking forward to it."

Swiatek was set to play against a qualifier in her opening match before a potential second-round clash with two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova.

She was beaten by Ashleigh Barty in the third round on her Madrid debut last year.

Speaking to Eurosport about her form , she said: “Every time the clay season starts you can still see Paris on the horizon, but I try to approach each game with a clean sheet and focus only on the next step, because it gives me a lot.

"I saw this season that it’s just easier for me to live this way. Certainly when it comes to tennis and physical preparations, the coaches are preparing the top form for Paris, but I have the same mental approach to each game and it gives me the greatest freedom."

