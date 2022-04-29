Naomi Osaka is through to the second round of the Madrid Open with an emphatic 6-3 6-1 win over qualifier Anastasia Potapova.

The four-time Grand Slam champion, who is competing in her first clay-court tournament of the season and entered the Madrid Open as a wild card, was fully locked in against her Russian opponent who made 20 unforced errors and struggled on her first serve; she had little trouble dispatching the 21-year-old in 61 minutes.

Osaka will play either French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo - who beat Osaka on clay at the Billie Jean Cup in 2020 - next.

"I wouldn't say it was an easy match," Osaka, who was all smiles out on court, said afterwards.

"I would say I just adjusted a little bit but it's really good to be playing on clay again.

"Honestly I'm trying not to think about the next match. I'm just going to look at the things I did right and improve on that."

A loose Osaka backhand into the net handed Potapova the first break of the match in the fifth game to take a 3-2 lead. But Osaka fought back instantly, reeling off four points in a row to get the first set back on serve.

A double fault handed Osaka a break point at 4-3 up and she took it with a strong service return, forcing Potapova to hit into the net to move within a game of the first set.

And Osaka had little trouble serving it out, responding to a double fault by slamming down an ace to take the first set in 32 minutes.

Potapova let out a scream after a backhand into the net gave Osaka a break point in her opening service game in the second set. The Russian recovered, but a blistering backhand winner and another Potapova unforced error put the former world No. 1 in front.

Potapova was having to fight hard to hold her own serve, but she did go a double break down when she hit a forehand long.

Osaka did not look back after that, breaking the Potapova serve for a third time to seal the victory.

