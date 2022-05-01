Emma Raducanu believes Carlos Alcaraz’s career progression is “incredible” and that he is a "very exciting" player to watch on the men’s tour.

Like Raducanu, Alcaraz has enjoyed a rapid rise up the rankings. The Spaniard has already won four titles, including a Masters title at the Miami Open in April, and is already ranked No. 9 in the world.

Raducanu, who stunned the sporting world when she won the US Open in 2021, has enjoyed watching Alcaraz’s journey.

“I think what he is doing is incredible,” the 19-year-old told Eurosport. “But it is even more impressive how genuine and kind he is off the court.

“It is incredible how he is able to practically take the racquet out of his opponent's hand, it is definitely very exciting.”

Raducanu is on the lookout for her fourth coach in 10 months after splitting with Torben Beltz ahead of the Madrid Open.

The British No. 1 has reached the third round of the clay-court Masters tournament after an emphatic straight sets win over Marta Kostyuk and says she only wants to focus on what she is doing on the court.

“It's clear that it's been a year of changes,” she said.

“But right now I'm just focused on my game and what I do in training.

“The most important thing is when you have confidence in your game, in your shots, it is what really counts and not the rest. Just feel good about yourself.”

Raducanu says she is happy with her progress after a turbulent six months consisting of injuries and mixed form since winning the US Open.

She added: “I am playing great tennis, I feel very confident in my game, but everything comes from the work I've been doing on the court during training in recent weeks.”

