Lily Miyazaki revelled in victory over former top ten star Kristina Mladenovic as she reached the second round of the LTA's Ilkley Trophy in West Yorkshire.

The 26-year-old, who benefits from the LTA's NTC Access programme, which is for players ranked 100-200 in singles and 31-100 in doubles, providing cost-free access to courts on all three surfaces, coaching, trainers and the LTA's tournament bonus scheme, beat the second seed 6-7 (4) 6-4 6-4.

Mladenovic is a significant scalp for the Surrey star, the Frenchwoman having reached a career high of tenth on the WTA singles rankings and also being a nine-time doubles Grand Slam champion - recently winning the French Open alongside Caroline Garcia.

And Miyazaki, who switched citizenship from Japan earlier this year having lived in Britain for 16 years, believes the victory is a sign of growing confidence on grass.

She said: "It was a really tough match. There wasn't much in it, every set was really close. I think we were both serving really well, but I think in the end it literally came down to a few points. Either of us could have taken it, so I'm really happy that I got through.

"I think it's the biggest win of my career. Last week in Nottingham I also had my first top 100 win [against Magdalena Frech], but Kiki, she's a top player, she's been top ten in the world so I'm really happy with the result today.

"Every match that I get on grass, I feel more and more comfortable on the surface and I think my level is there, so I'm really looking forward to Wimbledon.â€

Having received a wildcard into the Ilkley main draw, she will now face another wildcard in the form of Sonay Kartal - who beat her in the opening round of the LTA's Surbiton Trophy two weeks ago.

The milestone victory caps off a fruitful 24 hours for Miyazaki, who will make her Wimbledon debut in less than a fortnight having received a wildcard from the All England Club.

Miyazaki joined the likes of seven-time champion Serena Williams and fellow Brits Kartal, Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage on the singles list, while she and Sarah Beth Grey received a doubles wildcard.

