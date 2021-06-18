There may not seem to be much to say about Mallorca, but the island holds endless surprises. As well as being a safe, iconic place to spend a dream holiday, in recent years it has become one of Europe’s favourite destinations for amateur and professional sports tourism: cycling, golf, hiking and tennis are just some of the sports gaining ground on the island.

There are several reasons for this: not least its temperate climate, which favours sports all year round. Add to that the perfect connections between its Son Sant Joan airport and the majority of European cities, its wide range of accommodation (over 300,000 vacancies across the island) and excellent sports facilities; sports and tourism are a match made in heaven in Mallorca.

Its people, in addition to their hospitality, have made the island a Covid-free zone, respecting all measures imposed by the authorities, so it’s safe to travel there.

Among the sports that have found an idyllic home in Mallorca is one of today’s most popular: tennis. This is evidenced firstly by the increase in the number and level of its competitions and tournaments held there, and secondly by its growing number of tennis academies, opened in recent years in response to the interest generated by the sport.

One of the most important championships is the ATP 250 Mallorca Championship: a very high-level men’s tournament. The courts of the Mallorca Lawn Tennis & Country Club, in the town of Santa Ponça, will host the first leg of the important tournament as part of the ATP tour, which ends in Wimbledon.

It is the first time in 19 years that an ATP 250 Tour will be held in Mallorca, and the first time in history that it will take place on grass. The championship is worth €900,000 in prize money and will be held from 19th to 26th June.

Another high-level competition will be the ATP Challenger Tour (Rafa Nadal Open by Sotheby´s International Realty), hosting its third leg on the courts of the Rafa Nadal Academy from 30th August to 5th September.

But that’s not all for championships held on the island: the ITF calendar scheduled various visits there in 2021. Between January and March, the Rafa Nadal Academy has been home to 5 ITF World Tennis Tour tournaments (three women’s and two men’s), an ITF World Tennis Tour Junior championship, and an ITF World Tennis Tour Senior test.

Students at the Rafael Nadal academy Image credit: Getty Images

The Academy once again hosted the wheelchair Campeonato de España. In addition, on 25th September, the Mallorca Seniors Open will be played at the Font de Sa Cala Tennis Club in Capdepera.

Mallorca’s interest in tennis is growing, and with it, the number of schools training in this popular sport. In recent years, there has been an explosion of training camps available for all ages and tennis levels. There are weekday and weekend programmes available, all overseen by professional fitness and tennis coaches.

One of the most important is the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar, which, in addition to being designed as a high-performance centre for young people from all over the world, has become an internationally-renowned enclave for children and adults who attend weekly tennis programmes year-round.

After its expansion, which is in its final stages, the Academy will have 40 tennis courts (clay, hard surface and indoor), 13 paddle courts (indoor and outdoor), 2 squash courts, and a large medical and physio centre. It will also be home to an international school (Rafa Nadal International School), a fitness centre and spa (Rafa Nadal Club) and a sports tourism residence (Rafa Nadal Sports Centre), all in a complex that is still collaborating very positively in the promotion of the names of Manacor and Mallorca at a global level.

Toni Nadal at son Rafa's tennis academy Image credit: Getty Images

Another very popular academy is the Guillermo Vilas in Palmanova, with eleven clay courts and two synthetic resin. The Tennis Academy Mallorca, located in the town of Peguera, is also well-known: a school that also hosts ITS tournaments.

Another two excellent academies with ITS tournaments on their schedules are the Global Tennis Academy (Marratxí) and Mallorca Tennis Club Teulera (Palma), with another more than 30 clubs around Mallorca to add to that list.

With such a range on offer, enjoying quality tennis in Mallorca is more than just a possibility. It’s a real sporting assortment and it’s growing all the time, responding to the highest demands of lovers of tennis, both spectators and players.

