Between the earth and the sea, this Balearic Island is a real paradise for carrying out several outdoor activities such as running, cycling, sailing and much more.

For the average citizen, Mallorca is synonymous with Rafael Nadal. Of course, thanks to his feats and his personality, the tennis player has done a lot for this island, situated off the coast of Barcelona and Valencia. Born in Manacor, the island’s second biggest city after the capital, Palma, the 20-time Grand Slam winner has even founded his own tennis academy in his homeland.

The Rafa Nadal Academy has an excellent reputation and attracts tourists from all over the world, as well as the stars of tomorrow. The Mallorcan champion is constantly promoting his island, lauding its beauty and peaceful lifestyle. And rightly so! Mallorca has been a popular destination since the sixties: 70% of its GDP comes from tourism.

Although many tourists visit Mallorca to enjoy its warm sun and crystalline waters, there are also many who come to practise sport. Its geographical location, climate and relief makes the largest Balearic Island a real gem for all lovers of outdoor activities. From January through December, you have all year to find a sport you want to try in this paradise…

A cyclist’s dream

If you ever visit Mallorca, you will be surprised by the numbers of cyclists who use its highways. The bicycle is king of the road here. People cycle for pleasure and for exercise. In addition to the weather, which lends itself to the sport, Mallorca’s hilly terrain is the perfect playground for cycling aficionados. It makes sense that every year, numerous bike competitions are held on the island.

One of the most famous of these is undoubtedly bike week. The sun, the hills, the perfectly designed roads, and the huge numbers of spectators cheering on the peloton: they all come together to make this competition a must-see. This year, it begins on 17th October, and in 2022, on 10th October.

Another race you can’t miss is the famous Mallorca 312. When you sign up, you will have a choice of three distances: 312 kilometres, 225 kilometres or 167 kilometres. There’s something for everyone! But it doesn’t matter which distance you choose: the pleasure of watching the sunrise and sunset for the 3, 4 or 5 days the race lasts will stay the same. The next session will begin 24th October, with an additional one being held on 30th April 2022.

Don’t forget the rest of the island’s scheduled races, among them the Trofeu ciclista Pla de Mallorca, which also lasts several days and will begin on 19th May 2022, or the Gran Fondo Palma, taking place on the next 21st October.

A land for cyclists par excellence, Mallorca also has top-level infrastructure enabling it to host the first round of the new UCI Track Champions League from 6th November this year: cycling’s global elite on the road! Big names in speed will parade around a brand-new circuit in the Palma velodrome.

Between the earth and the sea: the perfect backdrop for a triathlon

Just as Mallorca is the perfect place for cycling, it is ideal for triathlon, too. In addition to some perfect highways for bikes and runners, the island offers unbeatable water quality for the start of the swimming test! In 2021-2022, Mallorca will host no fewer than five triathlons. In chronological order, the Mallorca Triathlon will kick things off on 25th September, followed by the Challenge Paguera Mallorca and the Zafiro IRONMAN, which will take place on 16th October.

Also taking place in October of this year is the Powerman Mallorca, which begins on the 23rd and is notable for being a duathlon (running, cycling, and running again). Finally, for those who miss the water, on the 11th April 2022 the Triathlon Portocolom will take place, leaving from the famous azure waters of the Portocolom Yacht Club. As if that weren’t enough, triathlon season will be rounded off with the challenging Zafiro IRONMAN (3.8 km of swimming, 180 km of cycling and 42,195 km of running) on 16th October 2022. You still have time to train!

Running in all its forms

Running purists will find something for themselves in Mallorca, too. The hills, variety of terrains and routes, and amazing landscapes…everything comes together to make the island an athlete’s paradise. Of course, given its prestige, Mallorca organises an annual marathon. This year, it will take place on 10th October.

But the marathon doesn’t eclipse all the other athletic events flourishing on the island. Among them, the Mallorca 5000 Sky Running (23rd October this year), to be held in the peaks of the mountains of the north: undoubtedly one of the most spectacular events. The following day, the Spartan Mallorca will delight lovers of excitement: this 5-kilometre race with 20 obstacles combines sprinting and obstacle courses. For those who miss this year’s event, there will be a make-up session on 12th March 2022.

In a completely different field, where resistance wins out over speed, the Galatzo Trail Mallorca (21st November) will take competitors over the island’s hills and one of its most famous trails. Finally, in spring next year – specifically, 24th April – we can stroll through the Magaluf Half Marathon, a popular race in the Calvià area.

The sea at the forefront

It would be unfathomable to talk about sports in Mallorca without mentioning the Mediterranean. Here, the sea is everywhere, and it is an integral part of island life. It’s logical that its turquoise waters would be at the centre of competitions like the BEST Fest, from 28th May to 3rd June: an open-water swimming race.

However, the Mediterranean is not just for swimmers. Fans of sailing will also find a little slice of heaven here. Windsurfers can compete in the Trofeo Sar Princesa Sofía, held from 2nd to 9th April 2022, and sailors can compete in the Copa del Rey de Vela in August of next year.

Golf and tennis: Mallorca’s reigning sports

Whether the ball is white or yellow, fans of golf and tennis will fall in love. The island’s beautiful setting offers highly popular and renowned golf courses as well as two major competitions: the Mallorca Golf Open (held from 21st to 24th October of this year) and the Grand Final of the Rolex Challenge Tour (4th to 7th November this year). Both tournaments form part of the prestigious calendar of the European Tour.

Finally, on the island of Rafael Nadal, tennis will have its own special corner. It’s the Mallorca Championships ATP 250, which will take place in June 2022. Toni Nadal, the uncle of the Spanish tennis player and his former coach, will be directing the tournament. Against all odds, given Rafael’s affinity for clay, the championship will be played on grass. In 2021, the current world number 2 - Russian Daniil Medvedev – won the final.

