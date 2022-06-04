Manxman Billy Harris is targeting more main draw opportunities after an impressive few days at the LTA's Surbiton Trophy.

Harris, who benefits from the LTA Top 25 programme which allows access to the NTC courts and facilities for the top 25 ranked British male and female players on ATP/WTA rankings and can also benefit from the LTA's domestic competition calendar of Pro and Prize money tournaments and a Tournament Bonus Scheme, beat William Jansen and Ramkumar Ramanathan to reach the singles main draw at the ATP Challenger Tour event.

He fell in the opening round to fellow Brit Jack Draper, but went all the way to the last four in the men's doubles alongside Swiss partner Antoine Bellier.

"I did well to get through qualifying. Ramanathan was a tricky player, and then playing Draper I had a bad start in both sets," he said.

"I came out missing too many first serves. I didn't get into the match enough or hang in the rallies enough, but overall, it was good to qualify and good to play someone around the top 100 mark and see where my game is at, and work on it for next week in Nottingham.

"The doubles this week, we played pretty well but [Julian] Cash and [Henry] Patten, they played well today, they didn't do anything wrong, so it was tough."

A busy few weeks of tennis in Britain provide the perfect platform for the 27-year-old to grow in experience and boost his ranking.

And with an array of grass court tournaments coming up, he is relishing playing on the surface.

Harris commented: "I like playing on grass. I've definitely got bits to work on for the next couple of tournaments, but I've got my coach with me who's going to help me work on a few things, improve for the next couple of weeks and hopefully get some better results.

"I want to get into the main draws and win some matches in those main draws, that's the goal. Qualifying, you get a few points, but you need to get through that and pick up some main draw wins. That's my goal."

