Rising Welsh tennis star Mimi Xu is dreaming of playing at Wimbledon this summer after being crowned as the LTA's 18 and Under Junior National tennis champion.

Bridgend-born Xu, 14, beat Leicestershire's Talia Neilson-Gatenby 6-4, 7-5 in a high-quality final at the National Tennis Centre and she will now be handed a wildcard into qualifying for this year's Wimbledon Championships, where she could take on British No.1 and US Open champion, Emma Raducanu.

Xu was the No.4 seed for the event and beat her fellow Loughborough University training partner and No.3 Neilson-Gatenby, 16, in a tournament that saw all four semi-finalists emerging from the LTA National Academy programme.

National Academies are generally for players aged 13 to 18, providing high quality, high intensity daily training environments with world class science and medicine support, working in partnership with a local school, to help them successfully develop into emerging tour professionals. The academies are led by a team of world class coaches together with specialist sport scientists, medics, personal development and welfare practitioners.

Xu and Neilson-Gatenby are benefitting from that support, with the new champion relishing the best win of her junior career so far.

She said: "I enjoyed every moment of it.

"I have been playing well and I'm so happy to come through. The first set was a good level from me and then Talia raised her game. I am back for the under-16s next week and hopefully I can play well again."

Neilson-Gatenby, who also been playing doubles with Xu in this year's 18 and Under Junior National Championships, was quick to congratulate her friend and rival after the match.

"Mimi played really well," said the 16-year-old from Ashby-de-la-Zouch. "I struggled with my rhythm, especially on the outdoor courts. I probably preferred playing indoors earlier in the week. Credit to Mimi, she played well.

"At the start of the week, I didn't think about getting to the final. I took it one match at a time and hoped I would have a good run, so I am pleased to get to the final. We have played each other so much recently and we have a friendly rivalry. It would be amazing if we could progress up the tennis ladder together in the next few years."

Katie O'Brien, former British No.1 and is now LTA Women's National Coach, watched the final at the NTC and offered praise for both players.

"The standard was excellent and that is the most pleasing aspect of the week," stated O'Brien. "It has all be played in a good spirit. They were seeded three or four in this event, but they have come through so well.

"The quality in this group coming through is great this year and they all get along so well. There is great camaraderie among them, so hopefully they will push each other on.

"Having the Junior National Championships at the National Tennis Centre this year has been great and it highlights that we are all one big family in British tennis at all levels of the game."

Xu will be back at the National Tennis Centre this week to compete in the 16 and Under National Championships.

