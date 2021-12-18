Andy Murray’s bid for a third Mubadala World Tennis Championship title came unstuck at the hands of Andrey Rublev in the final.

Murray has high hopes of making a big impact next year, but was given a stark warning of what he needs to do after being dominated by the Russian.

Rublev has been one of the standout players of 2021, and he will be a target for Murray to aim at in the months to come.

Murray produced a couple of strong early service games, picking up where he left off against Nadal the previous day.

Rublev was equally impressive on his serve, while the Russian was a persistent menace from the back of the court.

Murray came under pressure in the fifth game, as Rublev fashioned a chance with a venomous forehand down the line. Murray staved off the first threat with an ace, but the Russian kept coming and drew an error from the Brit to break for 3-2.

Rublev was relentless in his hitting from the back of the court, while he was not afraid to mix things up with the occasional drop shot.

Murray has spoken about hoping to get his movement back towards pre-injury levels, and feels such a scenario would allow him to compete at the top of the tree.

His 34-year-old legs were given a stern examination by a player 10 years his junior. There was zip in Murray’s movement early on, but he was given a working over by a hungry opponent.

Murray’s serve bailed him out on a number of occasions, but he was unable to hit through Rublev on a consistent basis from the back of the court. Serving at 5-4 in the opener, Rublev unloaded some ferocious strikes on both wings to secure the set.

Andrey Rublev hits a forehand at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, December 18, 2021 Image credit: Eurosport

Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray exerted a lot of effort for ultimately no reward in the first set, and it must have been frustrating to see winners fly past him in that 10th game.

Murray still looked to be feeling those exertions when he gave away a cheap break of serve at the start of the second.

As Rublev poured on pressure from the back of the court, Murray was seen chuntering to himself after failing to deal with a bombardment. It's been a regular trait down the years, and is a sign that the fire still burns, but there was not much he could say to find a solution against a player in mighty form.

From nowhere, three double faults in the eighth game of the second set from Rublev handed an opening to Murray. A glorious return of serve and clever angle earned the break, which came totally out of the blue.

A dip in Rublev’s level saw Murray begin to dictate points, but the Russian steeled himself in the tiebreak to close out the match 6-4, 7-6(2).

Murray may never scale the heights of 2016 again, but positive signs towards the end of the second set show he will still be able to compete at an extremely high level.

- - -

