The defending champion in Abu Dhabi, Nadal was making his return to competitive top-level tennis having missed most of the second-half of the 2021 season with a foot injury.

He appeared to be moving well on a sticky night in the United Arab Emirates, though struggled a touch for accuracy in an, at-times, predictably rusty performance.

This was the first meeting between Nadal and Murray since 2016, and the Spaniard admitted that he was pleased to see Murray back to something resembling his best after the 34-year-old's own injury strife.

"It was not a bad match for me," 20-time Grand Slam winner Nadal commented on his defeat.

"It is special to be back in competition at a place I enjoy a lot.

"It had been a while since we played against each other - I am happy to see Andy playing at this level after everything he went through."

Nadal began strongly, holding each of his first two games to love, but failed to break Murray in the match as the Scot's steady service game eventually won out.

The 35-year-old, who has added Marc Lopez to his coaching team in recent weeks, will now look to build towards the Australian Open, which will take place in the last two weeks of January.

He has been a quarter-finalist in Melbourne in each of the last two years.

Nadal 'confident' that with no injuries he can 'fight again for everything'

Murray, meanwhile, will take on Andrey Rublev for the right to succeed Nadal as the winner of the Emirati exhibition event.

Victory over the Russian would mean a third triumph at the Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex for Murray, who beat Nadal in the inaugural final in 2009.

"Me and Rafa have played so many matches over the years, but both of us have gone through so many injury troubles and issues," Murray reflected on a long-awaited reuniting of the old rivals. "It is great to have the opportunity to be on court with him again. I'm looking forward to the next few years.

"It is great being able to play at this level again."

Of his deciding match with Rublev, Murray said: "It's another chance to play against a top player. He hits a huge ball from the back of the court so will certainly test my movement out."

