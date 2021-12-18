Denis Shapovalov beat Rafael Nadal to take third place in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship on Saturday evening.

Spaniard Nadal, who lost to fellow veteran Andy Murray on Friday, fell 7-6 3-6, 10-6 in a third set play-off decider.

The Canadian was on the cusp of a win early in the tie-break but the former world number one’s determination saw him stubbornly battle back into contention before Shapovalov ran away with victory.

The duo had been practising with one another earlier in the tournament with Shapovalov explaining the draining nature of the games with Nadal, but the 20-time Grand Slam winner, returning from injury that has kept him out for much of 2021, was unable to keep up with his younger rival.

"Every time I can step onto the pitch with someone like Rafa, it's an honour," said Shapovalov after the match. "I played three great matches. I hope to be able to come here for many years to come. After three or four weeks of preparation for the new season, it is nice to see that my game is there. Even if I still have to work on a few areas."

Murray and Andrey Rublev play in the tournament’s final on Saturday.

