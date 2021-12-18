Premium Abu Dhabi | Final 16:16-18:00 Live

15:51 - Missed opportunity

RUBLEV 4-2 MURRAY*: The opportunity was there for Murray at both 30-30 and 40-30, but there's just so much pace coming from the other end of the court, it's difficult to control.

15:46 - Break!

*RUBLEV 3-2 MURRAY: There's the first break of the match and it goes the way of Rublev who had been applying some real pressure on the Murray serve in the early stages.

15:36 - Quick-fire game

RUBLEV 2-2 MURRAY*: A second love hold by Rublev who is doing a good job of finding free points on his serve.

15:34 - Still on serve

*RUBLEV 1-2 MURRAY: Rublev won a point, two points in fact, against the Murray serve for the first time in the match, but the Scot grinds out the service hold.

15:30 - Love hold

RUBLEV 1-1 MURRAY*: And now a love hold for Rublev. Murray was trying to step in on the Russian's second serve there, but just couldn't get a good enough read on it.

15:28 - Good start!

*RUBLEV 0-1 MURRAY: A very comfortable start to the match by Murray who holds to love. The former world number one has played some very good tennis in Abu Dhabi this week.

15:25 - Ready, play!

Murray to serve first!

15:00 - Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship final between Andrey Rublev and Andy Murray.

This might only be an exhibition tournament, meaning there are no ranking points on offer, but this has been a very positive week for Murray who saw off Dan Evans and Rafael Nadal to make the final.

Exclusive: ‘I want that fairytale scenario’ - Murray fired up for 2022

When things get tough, perspective is everything, and lucky for Andy Murray, the former world No.1 has plenty of it as he approaches the 2022 tennis season with purpose, clarity, and a willingness to take new risks this late in his career.

Multiple surgeries and a resurfaced hip have not deterred the 34-year-old from pursuing a competitive comeback. And while results have not consistently swung his way this past year, Murray says he plans on “leaving no stone unturned” when it comes to his off-court preparations, in order to give himself the best shot at success in this upcoming campaign.

The Scot’s mindset entering 2022 requires a tricky balance between treating it as a make-or-break season so he could “do the right things” away from the court, while not piling on the pressure when he’s competing on court.

“I just want to get the most out of what I can, whilst I'm still able to do it,” Murray told Eurosport in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the ongoing Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

“I've spoken to many ex-players that have said, ‘When it's gone, nothing will replace it. So enjoy it whilst you're able to, play as long as you can’. Because I know a lot of players have stopped and kind of regret it when they could have kept going.”

