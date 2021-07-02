Fired-up Andy Murray reckons Wimbledon's raucous Centre Court atmosphere hauled him over the line in a SW19 thriller against German qualifier Oscar Otte.

Murray eventually overcame his opponent in a five-set epic after battling back from 2-1 behind to propel himself into the last 32.

The Scot triumphed 3-6 6-4 6-4 4-6 6-2 on Wednesday night to capture the nation's tennis hearts and keep his unlikely hopes of a Wimbledon hat-trick alive.

The atmosphere was electric under the Centre Court roof and world No.118 Murray, who was visibly pumped-up throughout, reckons channelling certain individuals' energy fired him to victory.

The 34-year-old said: "They were just really loud - it was quite close to where I was getting my getting my towel and they were always standing up.

"It was the same with the guy who was down where the radio booths were - he was just standing up all the time and getting pumped, and he just caught my eye.

"Each time I won a point, and even when I lost points, I was just trying to look at them and the crowd.

"I feel like you're feeding off them - it was nice. It helps that it's something I've done a number of times over the years in certain matches.

"I hope the fans like it and don't think that it's a bit weird that I'm sort of staring at them screaming for an hour - but they seem to enjoy it as well!"

Decibel levels reached fever pitch under the SW19 lights as Murray levelled at two sets apiece to tee up a nerve-jangling decider.

And that was when he started to make Otte, ranked 23 places below him, like a man who'd battled through qualifying and a five-set first round as the German started to tire with the finish line looming.

Murray was his characteristically emotional and self-critical self in the fourth set but after finding his fluency in the fifth, sent the crowd into raptures.

And he finished with a flourish as a brilliant lob over Otte sent the nation's hearts soaring and catapulted him into the last 32.

Murray has already spent over seven lung-busting hours on court and will now face young Canadian ace Denis Shapovalov in the third round.

And the two-time champion added: "A lot of what I'm doing now is harder than a lot of the stuff I was doing when I was in my mid-twenties because of the physical issues I've had.

"It's tough going out and playing matches of that length when you've not had many matches, not had loads of preparation and not played a whole lot of grass court tennis in four years.

"But that's one of the reasons why I'm still playing - because of moments like that. Why would you want to give that up?"

