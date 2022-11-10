Jack Draper qualified for the semi-finals of the Next Gen Finals in Milan after an impressive straight-sets win over top seed Lorenzo Musetti.

British No. 3 Draper lost his opener at the tournament to Dominic Stricker, but overcame world No. 23 Musetti 4-1 4-0 4-3(3) in a winner-takes-all clash to finish second in the Red Group.

Ad

Draper will face American Brandon Nakashima in the semi-finals on Friday.

Next Generation ATP Finals Draper beats Tseng to keep semi-final hopes alive at Next Gen Finals YESTERDAY AT 20:53

“Yesterday I played a bit better than my first match and then today I really hit some form,” Draper said.

“I played well, served great. Lorenzo is a great player and he may have been a bit tired after his match yesterday, but I am glad with the way I played today.”

Draper looks to be gaining in confidence as the tournament progresses and produced an excellent display to beat home favourite Musetti.

A single break decided the first set but Draper dominated the second, not dropping a point on serve and breaking twice.

Musetti managed to stick with Draper in the third set and force a tiebreak, but the Brit reeled off four points in a row from 3-3 to clinch victory.

Nakashima won the Green Group with a perfect record after a 4-3(4) 4-2 4-1 win over Franceso Passaro.

World No. 49 Nakashima hit 17 winners as he booked his place in the semi-finals for a second season in a row.

“I know he has had a great year this year. I thought my level was really high today,” said Nakashima.

“It was nice to see it carrying over from yesterday. To come out and play like that was super special.”

Jiri Lehecka beat another Italian, Matteo Arnaldi, 4-3(5), 4-1, 4-3(4) to finish second in the group and faces Red Group winner Stricker in the semis.

Stricker finished with a 3-0 record after beating Tseng in straight sets.

Next Generation ATP Finals Draper suffers surprise defeat in Next Gen opener to world No. 111 YESTERDAY AT 23:02