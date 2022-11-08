British No. 3 Jack Draper lost on his Next Gen ATP Finals debut with world No. 111 Dominic Stricker enjoying a shock straight-sets win in Milan.

The Next Gen ATP Finals is novel in its format, hence the 4-3(5) 4-3(5) 4-3(5) victory for Stricker over Draper, with all three sets going to a tie-break.

Ad

The innovative event uses a first-to-four, best-of five set format, but also implements rules such as no advantages after deuce and live electronic line calling.

Next Generation ATP Finals 'It will be special to be a part of' - Draper ready for NextGen bow YESTERDAY AT 19:34

There is also off-court coaching, just the one sit down per set, and a shot clock shortened to 15 seconds after an ace, double fault or missed return.

It all makes for quick-fire matches, and Draper will be looking to bounce back on Wednesday evening against Chun-Hsin Tseng after losing to Stricker.

Jack Draper of Great Britain reacts to a lost point against Dominic Stricker Image credit: Getty Images

Draper recently overtook Andy Murray to become the British No. 3, and at just 20 years old the world No. 41 will be eyeing a further rise up the rankings in 2023 after a breakthrough year.

First, though, Draper is looking to end 2022 in style, a year which has featured victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime at the US Open, a run to the Montreal quarter-finals and a narrow three-set defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in Basel last month.

Draper’s first Red Group tie was against Stricker, the 20-year-old world No. 111 from Switzerland who ultimately upset the odds.

Each set went to a tie-break after six games, and on every occasion the Swiss won the breaker 7-5, meaning Draper has it all to do against Tseng on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Brandon Nakashima won the tightest match of the opening day, with the American outlasting Italian hope Matteo Arnaldi 2-4 4-3(7) 4-3(4) 3-4(4) 4-2 in the Green Group.

“It kind of took me a little while to get used to the new format, the new conditions out here,” Nakashima said.

“Right from the beginning it was a lot of critical points, the sets were going by fast, so I just tried to adapt as quick as possible. The tie-breaks, I was kind of lucky to squeeze them out and today I think it was just all about finding a way out here.

“He's a super tough opponent, he was playing really well, and it was just some critical points in the end that helped me get over the line.”

Earlier in the day in Draper’s group, No. 2 seed Lorenzo Musetti beat Chun-Hsin Tseng 4-2 4-2 4-2 in what is the Italian’s second appearance at the Next Gen ATP Finals.

“It was really nice,” Musetti said. “I remember playing here from last year. The crowd here is really amazing. They gave me extra energy.

“I am pretty confident and happy with the win. The shorter times [between points] means you can be in a rush, so you need to be patient and look at the times and not rush.”

The other Green Group tie saw Jiri Lehecka enjoy a 4-1 4-3(7) 4-1 win over Francesco Passaro.

"I have never played a match in this format before," Lehecka said.

"In the beginning I was getting used to it a little bit. I think I adapted well. We have used this format in practise and I got used to it pretty fast and it was fun."

Billie Jean King Cup ‘We must stay positive’ - Dart defiant despite GB defeat to Kazakhstan in BJK Cup Finals 4 HOURS AGO