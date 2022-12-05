Tributes have poured in from around the tennis world for legendary coach Nick Bollettieri, who has died at the age of 91.

Bollettieri was one of the most influential tennis coaches of all time.

He worked with Andre Agassi, Boris Becker, Jim Courier, Maria Sharapova, Venus and Serena Williams, among others. He also founded the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy, which was bought by sports management giant IMG in 1987.

Former world No. 1 Chris Evert wrote on Twitter: “Aside from being the greatest coach ever, you were so kind to me, my parents, and my siblings… that meant more to me than anything, you had a big heart and a zest for living.”

Former world No. 2 Tommy Haas paid an emotional tribute to ex-coach Bollettieri on Instagram.

“So many memories, I am not sure where to begin. Nickiiiii, that’s how I have called you for the longest time. Thank you for your time, knowledge, commitment, expertise, the willingness to share your skill, your personal interest in mentoring me, and giving me the best opportunity to follow my dreams.

“You were a dreamer and a doer, and a pioneer in our sport, truly one of a kind.”

Bollettieri was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame of 2014.

His pioneering academy, which was the first major tennis boarding school, helped guide some of the biggest names in tennis.

Martina Navratilova, one of the greatest-ever players, wrote on Twitter: “RIP Nick - you were an amazing coach, transformed how tennis is taught and most of all, you were a very kind human being - it was an honour to have known you.”

Current world No. 18 Denis Shapovalov said: “Waking up to very sad news. It was an honour to have known you. I will always remember and appreciate you coming out to my court and giving me advice. You have given our sport so much, and will always be remembered and cherished as one of the kindest, RIP Nick.”

Serena Williams’ former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, added: “I am very saddened by the loss of Nick Bollettieri. The tennis family has lost someone very important today, someone who has made our industry grow and has opened opportunities for coaches and players. We will remember the very special human being you were and will miss you.”

Bollettieri was born in New York to Italian parents.

He switched to tennis coaching after dropping out of law school and serving in the army. He opened his academy in Florida in 1978 and continued to oversee it after it was bought by IMG.

Future world No. 1s Seles, Courier and Agassi all trained with Bollettieri.

Bollettieri was also in Agassi’s box when he won his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 1992.

He later worked with Sharapova, Anna Kournikova, and many others, including the Williams sisters, who often trained at his academy.

“Tennis wouldn’t be where it is today without Nick’s influence,” said Jimmy Arias, IMG Academy director of tennis and one of Bollettieri’s original students.

“His tennis academy, which I had the privilege of growing up within, not only served as a launching pad for many tennis greats but evolved into an institution that has had a profound impact on the development of athletes across many sports at all levels.”

Former world No. 12 Sabine Lisicki, who also worked with Bollettieri, paid tribute on Instagram, writing: “THANK YOU Nick. It's hard to find the right words and I'm not sure if I'll be able to. You have given so many children a place to work for their dream, supporting them with your knowledge and the belief that anything is possible. I was fortunate to be one of them.

“So many memories we created together that I will cherish forever. You've shaped the game of tennis, and even just a couple of months ago at 92, you were telling me all about your next plans. You will be dearly missed. Rest In Peace, Nicki”

