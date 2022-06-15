Once again it’s Nick Kyrgios’s on-court antics in the spotlight after his impressive 7-5 6-2 6-4 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle to reach the quarter-finals.

In what might be described as another fiery incident - similar to what we saw in last week’s Stuttgart Open defeat to Andy Murray - Kyrgios was given a warning after smashing his racquet on the floor in frustration at losing the opening set.

It was the fourth time Kyrgios had met Tsitsipas on court, in what was set to be a mouth-watering second round clash, and towards the end of the first set it was all to play for as the pair found themselves neck-and-neck.

Kyrgios had already complained to the umpire over the Hawk-eye system earlier in the set, and, after the Australian lost the first set to Tsitsipas, the incident with the racquet happened.

The world No. 65 angrily smashed his racquet on the floor at the end of the first set, but managed to escape with a warning unlike in the match against Murray when he suffered a game penalty.

Kyrgios managed to turn his fortunes around and claim the victory to set-up a quarter-final tie with Pablo Carreno Busta, and after the match walked over to the crowd and gifted his broken racquet to a spectator.

He then proceeded to offer the crowd a round of applause before heading off the court to begin preparations for his last-eight clash.

