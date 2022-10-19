The reignited row between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios continues to rumble on as the Australian appeared to mock his rival on Instagram.

Kyrgios and Tsitsipas have played doubles together in the past but have also been at crossed words on social media.

Earlier this year at Wimbledon, Kyrgios defeated Tsitsipas in a fiery encounter that saw the world No. 6 hit the ball into the crowd in frustration and appear to aim a volley at Kyrgios.

Kyrgios is often a difficult opponent to face, with unpredictable shot choices and an ability to veer from poor to brilliant within the same game. He has received both criticism and fines for failing to put in the proper effort in matches, though he has often denied that he has failed to meet his obligations. Nevertheless, he can frustrate those he comes up against.

The pair argued on social media in 2018 but in 2019 that disagreement appeared to have been settled, as they played as doubles partners at the Citi Open in the United States.

However, Tsitsipas followed up his Wimbledon loss by calling Kyrgios both a "bully" and "evil", which drew a response from the Australian.

At the time, Kyrgios observed: “I just think he's making that match about me, like he's got some serious issues, like serious.”

He then claimed that Tsitsipas was “not liked” in the locker room.

Now, Kyrgios has decided to stir the pot by posting a clip on his Instagram account of a point against Tsitsipas at Wimbledon with the caption, ‘Dirty tennis.’

The point is won after a net cord by Kyrgios, who turns and bows to the crowd.

The post threatens to spark a new round of back-and-forth between the players with a month of the 2022 season remaining.

Kyrgios, 27, is currently ranked at No. 20 in the men’s rankings while Tsitsipas, 24, is ranked at No. 6.

