Novak Djokovic has pledged to send whatever help possible to Ukrainian former tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky, who has enlisted for his country’s reserve army.

Former world No. 31 Stakhovsky has signed up to defend his country against the Russian invasion and has left his wife and family to travel to Kiev.

Ad

He posted a screenshot on Instagram of a Whatsapp conversation with Djokovic which shows the world No.2 offering his support.

Tennis Wawrinka sets return date, but when are Federer, Williams, Kyrgios back? 04/03/2022 AT 10:41

“Thinking of you, hope all calms down soon,” wrote Djokovic.

“Please let me know what would be the best address to send help...financial help, any other help as well.”

World No.17 Reilly Opelka replied to the post saying "no surprise" with clapping emojis.

Stakhovsky has previously called out Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for failing to show their support, saying he tried to contact them “without success”.

“I am sorry that you prefer to remain silent, although I understand them. It's not their war,” he said.

“We have the support of great personalities, I hope it lasts.”

Stakhovsky won four ATP titles and enjoyed a shock win over Federer in the second round of Wimbledon in 2013.

He is not the only Ukrainian athlete to have taken up arms, with former boxing champions Wladimir Klitschko and Vitali Klitschko both defending their country along with world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Stakhovsky says he has felt the support of the tennis community and has spoken to Russian players about the situation.

“I've talked to almost all of them and none of them wants the war, none of them supports [Russia president Vladimir] Putin,” he told Sky News.

"I know all the Russian players and I've spoken to two and I know the general opinion as well because we've known each other for years. It's very hard for them.

"You have to understand [Alexei] Navalny [opposition leader] was poisoned and sent to prison.

"There's not really a lot stopping the Russian Federation and Putin from just killing random people. It doesn't matter their rank and value. It's very hard for professional athletes to call out the regime because they still have relatives in that country which can be in danger.

"I cannot really ask tennis players to come out and say what they want to say. It's impossible."

Medvedev overtakes Djokovic as world No 1 after victory over Nishioka

The 21-year-old fled Ukraine last month along with her 15-year-old sister and wore her country’s flag after losing to Zhang Shuai in Lyon.

“The prize money I earned here I’m going to give to the Ukrainian foundation to support the Ukraine,” she said.

“And if Ukrainian people are watching me, I want to say you guys are so strong, you have an amazing spirit.

“I try to fight for Ukraine. I want to say thanks to every single person from Ukraine for standing by the Ukraine and showing people that we have a really strong spirit.”

Roland-Garros Djokovic appears free to play Roland Garros as France lifts vaccine pass rules 03/03/2022 AT 13:24