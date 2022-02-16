Novak Djokovic has said that the 2022 Australian Open final was "so difficult to watch" – and wasn't made easier by his son cheering for Rafael Nadal to win.

Nadal came from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling match and win his 21st Grand Slam title, moving one ahead of Djokovic and Roger Federer in the all-time standings.

Ad

Djokovic watched the match from Serbia after he was deported from Australia owing to fears that his presence would stoke anti-vaxx sentiment in the country.

Tennis Djokovic says 'looks from colleagues' at Australian Open 'hurt a lot' 8 HOURS AGO

He says he was “neutral” during the match, but his son Stefan and wife Jelena were not.

“I found it so difficult to watch,” Djokovic told the BBC.

“I was very neutral, I didn’t cheer for anyone because I wanted to be there so badly. But I was amused by the circumstances.

“My wife was cheering for Medvedev, my son was cheering for Nadal and every point that Rafa would make, Stefan would be jumping around.”

Djokovic also said his son is keen to get a photo with Nadal at the next event they play together.

“He asked me a few days ago when I was putting him to sleep: ‘When is the next tournament that you are going to participate and play where Rafa is going to be also?’

“I said: ‘I’m not sure, I hope very soon, why are you asking me that?’ And he said: ‘Because I would really love to take a photo with Rafa!’”

When Djokovic and Nadal play together again remains to be seen, after the world No 1 said he would be willing to miss more tournaments rather than get vaccinated.

Langjährige Rivalen: Novak Djokovic und Rafael Nadal Image credit: Getty Images

Djokovic is playing next week in Dubai, where vaccination is not mandatory, but as it stands will not be able to travel to the USA to play Indian Wells or the Miami Open next month.

He may also miss the French Open in May.

“I’ve been blessed with some amazing results that I’ve made throughout my career,” he said.

“I hope that I can still continue to make and break records in the future, but it’s not the most essential thing.

“I play tennis because I still feel a connection with the inner child, the four-year-old boy who took a racquet and said: ‘I love this sport, I want to play it all day.’”

Nadal could return to action in Acapulco next week along with Medvedev, who can become world No 1 this month.

- - -

Watch every event live from Beijing 2022 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+

Tennis 'Worthy of a Netflix movie' - Nadal lauded for 'superhuman' Australian Open win 19 HOURS AGO