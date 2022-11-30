Novak Djokovic will begin his 2023 season at the ATP 250 Adelaide 1 tournament, according to his official schedule.

Rather than play at the United Cup, the mixed team tournament taking place in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney, Djokovic has seemingly decided to head to Adelaide instead, where he will be in a strong field alongside the likes of Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev.

The event runs from 2-8 January, and as it stands will be Djokovic's only warm-up tournament on Australian soil before the Australian Open.

Djokovic confirmed during the recent ATP Finals in Turin that he would be able to travel for the first major of the year , following a lifting of his ban which was put in place when his visa was cancelled by the Australian government before the 2022 edition of the tournament.

That decision was related to Djokovic's unvaccinated status for Covid-19.

Djokovic will be seeking a record-extending tenth Australian Open crown when he takes to the hard courts of Melbourne between 16-29 January, but will have competition from last year's winner - Rafael Nadal - as well as an up-and-coming coterie of young stars, led by world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

