Novak Djokovic will no longer be sponsored by Peugeot after the French carmaker pulled its affiliation with the Serbian star.
Carlos Tavares, CEO of Peugeot's parent company Stellantis, broke the news but did not confirm whether it was related to Djokovic's ongoing decision to remain unvaccinated against Covid-19.
After the furore over his failed participation in January's Australian Open due to the revocation of his visa, Djokovic made his comeback to the tour in last month's Dubai Championships, losing to Jiri Vesely in the quarter-finals.
The 34-year-old had played with the Peugeot logo on his shirt - after the company had confirmed they were sticking with their man - but it looks like that will no longer be the case going forward.
"We will not continue with the sponsorship of Djokovic," Tavares said.
Serbian journalist Sasa Ozmo claimed that Djokovic's vaccination status wasn't the reason for the split, rather Peugeot's difficult financial performance as a result of the pandemic.
Djokovic's next move in terms of tournaments remains unclear.
He admitted recently that current coronavirus restrictions in the United States mean he cannot take part in either of the upcoming Masters events in Indian Wells or Miami.
Beyond that, Monte Carlo tournament director Zeljko Franulovic has said that Djokovic must comply with requirements if he is to enter the season's first Masters on clay in the principality.
With his number one ranking lost to Daniil Medvedev and Rafa Nadal's triumph in Melbourne, Djokovic is already feeling the sporting consequences of his vaccination decision.
And there may be more still to come.
