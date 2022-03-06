Zhang Shuai came back from behind to defeat Dayana Yastremska in the final of the Lyon Open on Sunday afternoon.

Yastremska had spent some of the time before the tournament trying to escape the war in her home country of Ukraine , sheltering for two nights in an underground car park, before fleeing the country with her 15-year-old sister.

Ad

The Ukrainian has received support from the French crowd throughout in sympathy for the troubles she left, and she admitted she found it difficult to focus and to sleep throughout the week.

US Open women Raducanu overwhelms Zhang to power into third round 02/09/2021 AT 16:02

Nevertheless, she was able to fight her way to the final in France, and came up against eighth seed Zhang.

It was Yastremska who started brightest, claiming the first set 6-3, needing just one more for the win.

However her Chinese opponent refused to roll over and claimed the second set 6-3 and then the final set 6-4 for victory.

Dayana Yastremska Image credit: Getty Images

Speaking after her victory, the winner paid tribute to Yastremska, saying: “Big congrats to Dayana and her team…working so hard.

"I know it is a tough time for you but you are a fighter … you play unbelievable tennis. You are the best. For sure, you will win a lot of tournaments. Keep going.”

Yastremska had said she would dedicate all her wins to her country, and said after the match: "You guys are so strong, you have an amazing spirit.”

Tennis Yastremska provisionally suspended for doping 07/01/2021 AT 15:49