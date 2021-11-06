Daniil Medvedev reached the final of the Paris Masters with a 6-2 6-2 win over Alexander Zverev on Saturday night.

The Russian second seed's victory was rarely in doubt as he comfortably dealt with his German opponent's efforts.

Ad

While Zverev was more dangerous with his aces, Medvedev was able to put pressure on with his own service game, and that allowed him to force more break points.

Rolex Paris Masters Djokovic hails 'incredible' year-end achievement as he surpasses Sampras 37 MINUTES AGO

The 25-year-old continued his excellent form - a finalist in the Australian Open, the quarter-finals in the French Open and the current US Open champion - by taking the match in his stride.

He will be confident going into Sunday's final - against his beaten US Open final opponent, world number one Novak Djokovic, who will be seeking revenge having missed out his 'Calendar Slam' attempt at Flushing Meadows.

Djokovic said earlier in the day after his win: “(I’m) just proud and extremely happy. Obviously that was one of the biggest goals, and it’s always one of the biggest goals, to try to be No. 1 and end the season as No. 1.

“To do it for the record seventh time and surpass my childhood idol and role model Pete [Sampras] is incredible. Very grateful, very blessed to be in this position.”

- - -

Rolex Paris Masters Djokovic beats Hurkacz to reach Paris Masters final and end the year world number one 3 HOURS AGO