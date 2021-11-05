Novak Djokovic continued his winning return to tennis with a 6-4 6-3 win over Taylor Fritz on Friday night at the Paris Masters.
The Serbian world number one had not played since losing the final of the US Open earlier this year in September.
However the 34-year-old was comfortable as he came up against his American opponent Fritz.
He dominated the service game, sending down eight aces compared to his rival’s five, and was far more accurate with his serves.
That allowed him to take the first set 6-4, and he accelerated his dominance in the second, decisive set for victory. He will play his semi-final in France on Saturday where he will play Hubert Hurkacz.
