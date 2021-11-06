Novak Djokovic called his achievement of surpassing Pete Sampras for the most years ended as world number one “incredible” after reaching the Paris Masters final

The Serbian has now been the year-end number one a record seven times, bettering the record of six he previously held with Sampras, a childhood hero for the 20-times Grand Slam champion.

“[I’m] just proud and extremely happy. Obviously that was one of the biggest goals, and it’s always one of the biggest goals, to try to be No 1 and end the season as number one,” Djokovic said after his 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (5) victory over Hubert Hurkacz in the Paris Masters semi-final.

“To do it for the record seventh time and surpass my childhood idol and role model Pete is incredible. Very grateful, very blessed to be in this position.”

Hurkacz started well against Djokovic and took the first set 6-3, but the Serbian bounced back in emphatic style, breaking the Pole three times win the second set 6-0 and level the match.

This set up a deciding set, but Djokovic had the edge on Hurkacz in the tie-break and won 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (5) to set up a meeting against Daniil Medvdev in Sunday’s final.

Medvedev beat Djokovic in straight sets in their last meeting in the final of the US Open to deny the Serbian a historic calendar year Grand Slam.

