Good afternoon and welcome to our live updates from the final of the Paris Masters as world number one Novak Djokovic takes on Daniil Medvedev.

It is a repeat of the US Open final when Medvedev downed Djokovic at Flushing Meadows and ended his dream pursuit of a 'Calendar Slam' in New York at the final hurdle in dramatic fashion.

Medvedev beat Djokovic in straight sets in their last meeting in the final of the US Open to deny the Serbian a historic calendar year Grand Slam.

Who are you backing for glory this afternoon?

The Serbian has now been the year-end number one a record seven times, bettering the record of six he previously held with Sampras, a childhood hero for the 20-times Grand Slam champion.

“[I’m] just proud and extremely happy. Obviously that was one of the biggest goals, and it’s always one of the biggest goals, to try to be No 1 and end the season as number one,” Djokovic said after his 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (5) victory over Hubert Hurkacz in the Paris Masters semi-final.

“To do it for the record seventh time and surpass my childhood idol and role model Pete is incredible. Very grateful, very blessed to be in this position.”

