Alexander Zverev held off a spirited challenge from Grigor Dimitrov to win 7-6(7-4) 6-7(3-7) 6-3 to reach the Paris Masters quarter-finals.
The German Olympic gold medal winner came up against the Bulgarian tour veteran on Wednesday afternoon in France.
Zverev yesterday negotiated a 6-3 7-6(7-5) win over Dusan Lajovic to reach the last 16, while Dimitrov needed three sets to beat Russian rival Karen Khachanov in his 4-6 6-2 6-0 comeback victory.
Dimitrov pushed his opponent to a tie-break decider in the first set, but Zverev had greater consistency in his service game and Dimitrov could not match the sheer dominance of aces from the 24-year-old fourth-seed.
There was little to separate them again in the second set, with the scores standing at 4-4 as Dimitrov’s serves dramatically improved.
In the final game Zverev gave himself the chance to break his opponent for the second time in the match, but Dimitrov held on to force a second tie-break, and a third set.
The German then broke to go 4-3 up, and held his serve to go a game from victory, and he duly broke Dimitrov again to reach the quarters.
