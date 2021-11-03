We've reached Day Six of the Paris Masters, and world number one Novak Djokovic is the headline attraction in Bercy.

The event has reached the round of 16, and Djokovic will be up against home favourite Gael Monfils, while Britain’s Cameron Norrie is in action against Taylor Fritz.

Other big names in action include Grigor Dimitrov and Hubert Hurkakz.

Context

Played indoors at the Accor Hotels Arena in the neighbourhood of Bercy in Paris, the prestigious event is part of the core Masters 1000 series on the ATP Tour.

Brit Watch

With Dan Evans and Andy Murray bowing out earlier in the week, Norrie is flying the flag for Britain. The 2021 campaign has been a breakout one for Norrie and he will have high hopes of getting the better of Fritz. Norrie will have to be on his game, as Fritz has won three of their seven meetings - albeit the Brit emerged victorious in their most-recent clash in Mexico.

Match of the Day

Djokovic is the headline act, being the number one seed and winner of three majors this year. He will go into his clash with Monfils as the hot favourite, but the crowd-pleasing Frenchman will have the vocal support at the Accor Hotels Arena. Should Djokvoic be a step short of his best, Monfils has the tools to cause an upset.

Order of Play - November 4

Court Central (Play starts 10am UK time)

Dominik Koepfer vs (7) Hubert Hurkacz

Cameron Norrie (10) v Taylor Fritz

Novak Djokovic (1) v Gael Monfils

Grigor Dimitrov (16) v Dusan Lazovic or Alexander Zverev

Sebastian Korda or Marin Cilic v Ilya Ivashka or Daniil Medvedev

Carlos Alcaraz v Hugo Gaston

Court 1

Alexei Popyrin v James Duckworth

Benjamin Bonzi and Arthur Rinderknech v Ivan Dodig and Marcelo Melo

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut v Ariel Behar and Gonzalo Escobar

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah v Andrey Golubev and Aslan Karatsev Or Daniel Evans and Neal Skupski

Casper Ruud (6) v Marcos Giron or Diego Schwartzman

Court 2

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic v Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen

Kevin Krawietz and Horia Tecau v Fabrice Martin and Andreas Mies

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares v Roberto Bautista Agut and Alexander Bublik

Tim Puetz and Michael Venus v Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury

