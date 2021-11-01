Context
Played indoors at the Accor Hotels Arena in the neighbourhood of Bercy in Paris, the prestigious event is part of the core Masters 1000 series on the ATP Tour.
As ever, there is a stellar line up for the event with Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev the top five seeds.
Rising stars Casper Ruud, Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime are among the other big names in action, while home favourite Gael Monfils is seeded 15th.
Brit watch
It's a pretty big day for British tennis with Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans all in action on Monday.
Murray comes into the Masters event after having been awarded a wildcard, while Norrie arrives at the very top of his game having triumphed in style at Indian Wells.
Norrie is the favourite of the trio to go a long way in the tournament after his success in the Californian desert, and he is seeded 10th in Paris.
Match of the day
There is no doubt that Murray taking on the mercurial Jenson Brooksby is the match of the day. While the Brit may be a wildcard, he could well overcome the American, who had to go through qualifying.
The big-hitting Brooksby has a very unusual style of play and it will be fascinating to see how Murray manages to take him on indoors.
Order of play - November 1
Court Central - Play starts at 10am UK time
- Marton Fucsovics v Fabio Fognini
- (10) Cameron Norrie v Federico Delbonis
- Adrian Mannarino v Nikoloz Basilashvili
- (WC) Andy Murray v Jenson Brooksby
- Benoit Paire v (12) Pablo Carreno Busta
Court 1 - Play starts at 10am UK time
- Dusan Lajovic v Mackenzie McDonald
- (13) Aslan Karatsev v Sebastian Korda
- Alexander Bublik v Daniel Evans
- (Q) Hugo Gaston v (WC) Arthur Rinderknech
- Laslo Djere v Lorenzo Musetti
Court 2 - Play starts at 10am UK time
- Ilya Ivashka v Albert Ramos-Vinolas
