Context

Played indoors at the Accor Hotels Arena in the neighbourhood of Bercy in Paris, the prestigious event is part of the core Masters 1000 series on the ATP Tour.

As ever, there is a stellar line up for the event with Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev the top five seeds.

Rising stars Casper Ruud, Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime are among the other big names in action, while home favourite Gael Monfils is seeded 15th, and Britain's Cameron Norrie is also taking part.

Brit watch

British No 2 Dan Evans was knocked out by Alexander Bublik in the first round, but there's another contender from the UK in action on Wednesday. Cameron Norrie, seeded 10th, faces off against American rival Reilly Opelka on Court 1.

Match of the day

Alexander Zverev will be expected to defeat Dusan Lajovic of Serbian when they meet on Court Central, and there should be a similarly simple time for Daniil Medvedev against Ilya Ivashka in teh following match. But perhaps the most intriguing match will be for third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas against Australian's Alexei Popyrin.

Order of play - November 3

Court Central - Play starts at 10am UK time

Hugo Gaston (FRA) v Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) [12]

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [16] v Karen Khachanov (RUS)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [3] v Alexei Popyrin (AUS)

Adrian Mannarino (FRA) v Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) or Gael Monfils (FRA) [15]

Dusan Lajovic (SRB) v Alexander Zverev (GER) [4]

Ilya Ivashka (BLR) v Daniil Medvedev (RUS) [2]

Court 1 - Play starts at 10am UK time

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) [9] v Dominik Koepfer (GER)

Taylor Fritz (USA) v Andrey Rublev (RUS) [5]

Cameron Norrie (GBR) [10] v Reilly Opelka (USA)

Jannik Sinner (ITA) [8] v Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

Frances Tiafoe (USA) or Marcos Giron (USA) v Diego Schwartzman (ARG) [11]

Sebastian Korda (USA) v Marin Cilic (CRO) or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

Court 2 - Play starts at 10am UK time

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) v James Duckworth (AUS)

Tommy Paul (USA) v Hubert Hurkacz (POL) [7]

Novak Djokovic (SRB) & Filip Krajinovic (SRB) v John Peers (AUS) & Fiilip Polasek (SVK) [6]

Karen Khachanov (RUS) & Andrey Rublev (RUS) v Jamie Murray (GBR) & Bruno Soares (BRA)

Fabio Fognini (ITA) & Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) v Tim Puetz (GER) & Michael Venus (NZL)

Andrey Golubev (KAZ) & Aslan Karatsev (RUS) v Daniel Evans (GBR) & Neal Skupski (GBR)

