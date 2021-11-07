Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev in Paris to claim revenge and a record-breaking 37th Masters 1000 title - but was equally happy about clinching the year-end world number one spot for a record seventh time.

Djokovic won 4-6 6-3 6-3 in a thrilling final played in the French capital, the week after returning to match action for the first time since suffering defeat to Medvedev in the US Open final, one victory short of claiming all four Grand Slam titles in the same year.

Speaking on court after the match, Djokovic said: “Today was a very special day because I had my family with me.

"It's the first time both of my children are together courtside to watch one of my matches. That is a beautiful feeling.”

Djokovic admitted he was “extremely happy” to end the season as number one, moving clear of Pete Sampras in the record books for topping the ATP rankings at the end of the year.

“One of the biggest goals, and always one of the biggest goals is to be number one,” he said.

To do it for the record seventh time, surpassing my childhood idol and role model is incredible.

“I’m very grateful and blessed to be in this position, and what a way to achieve that, with a match that was so close, so intense, we pushed each other to the very last shot, an incredible match to be part of today.”

The Serbian needed a deciding tie-break to beat Hurkacz in the semi-finals, and set up a rematch the US Open final with Medvedev in a bid for revenge.

Djokovic admitted he is over the disappointing loss in New York back in September, and has no regrets about the match that saw the final Grand Slam to complete his set slip away.

"I already closed that chapter to be honest," he said. "I'm not regretting it, really.

"I'm not spending days suffering because I didn't take the calendar Slam this year.

"I'm very relieved that the Grand Slam season was done because I felt a tremendous pressure unlike anything I felt in my life. It was an interesting experience, and I'm very satisfied with the way I played in the Grand Slams."

Djokovic will now turn his attention to the ATP Finals where he will have the opportunity to surpass another tennis legend, Roger Federer, by winning a sixth title, and the Davis Cup.

