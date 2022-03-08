This time last year, Paula Badosa was world No. 73. In the space of 12 months, she has won her first WTA title, reached a career-high of world No. 4 in the world rankings and captured her maiden WTA 1000 title at Indian Wells.

To be the best in the world is something I have always dreamed of, but my first dream since I was very little was to win a Grand Slam. That’s the reason I wake up every morning, to hopefully become a Grand Slam champion one day.

2021 was a very important year for me and a positive step in achieving that dream. I think I'd hit a bit of a barrier of making semi-finals only, so winning my first tournament in Belgrade was a joy and it took a weight off my shoulders. That gave me a lot of confidence and I think that was when everything sort of clicked; my tennis improved and I grew mentally.

A few months later, I won Indian Wells which was a dream come true. It isn’t a Grand Slam, but it is a WTA 1000 and a very important tournament. The final against Victoria Azarenka was something spectacular. Sometimes in a final your nerves can prevent you from playing a good match, but we both played at a very high level and it meant even more to beat a player like her.

The biggest learning I took from that match is the realisation of my own mental strength. You will never stop having tough moments on court - there are always fears and it’s a constant battle, so to know you can overcome those fears is really important. The fear of losing can kill you and there isn’t an easy fix, it’s a process you just have to push through. I think the key is simply to face your fears, no matter how badly you go through them and just trust that the bad times won’t define you.

I would also always recommend surrounding yourself with the right people because when you’re insecure about your performance and experiencing challenges, it’s very important to talk about it, especially with mental health professionals like psychologists and coaches. Few people can keep going if they internalise negative thoughts and feelings. Thanks to athletes like Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka and Alex Abrines, there has been a lot of conversation recently about athletes’ personal mental health experiences. I think those conversations are very important because in the end, mental health has to be normalised. People have to see that athletes are not robots. We are going to try and give 100% but that just isn’t realistic 100% of the time.

Social media has been great for driving those conversations, but it can sometimes be dangerous too with the scrutiny it brings. When I think of young players like Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz, I want them to try and not pay too much attention to what they may see on there because it could hurt them a lot. No matter how well they perform on the tennis court, I worry that they are not yet prepared to carry all of the weight and pressures that inevitably come with social media. I have suffered from it myself and wouldn’t want others to experience it, but ultimately it’s part of tennis and it is the price to pay for success. I have a good relationship with Carlos and we talk constantly, so if I were to give any advice to him, it is that you need to have a good environment, surround yourself with the right people, work hard and listen to the outside as little as possible. You cannot control the outside, but what is in your control, just try to do your best.

Rafael Nadal is the reference point for me. He is a worker, a fighter and has a great mentality. I admire him more and more. Results-wise, I'm never going to get close to him, but now I'm one of the best in the world, I can understand the pressures you have when you’re at that level and can see how well he manages it. It seems to me that he is not from this planet mentally and that is even more inspirational. He has always been an example that I have looked at when I have faced difficult moments and if I want to emulate someone, it is Nadal.

I think it’s hugely important to find time for yourself during tournaments to properly disconnect. I used to just stay in the hotel room, but now I try to explore the cities I stay in and learn about their culture. Since we travel all year and play tennis most days, being locked in a hotel room isn’t healthy or good for anyone. I like to do simple things and as I don't generally have time to lead a normal life. When I'm in Madrid for example, I like to shop and go to the movies and restaurants - these are big events for me!

Returning to Spain is particularly special now because of the love I receive from fans… I get goosebumps just thinking about this recognition. I work very hard and have endured a lot to get to where I am, so having their support makes everything seem worth it. What’s happened to me in the last 12 months is honestly unbelievable and I’m still not quite sure I realise everything I’ve achieved, but I am living day by day and trying to value and embrace the goals I’ve reached so far.

