Southend star Ryan Peniston was pleased with his quarter-final display despite falling to Otto Virtanen at the LTA's Surbiton Trophy.

Peniston, who benefits from the LTA's NTC Access programme, which is for players ranked 100-200 in singles and 31-100 in doubles, providing cost-free access to courts on all three surfaces, coaching, trainers and the LTA's tournament bonus scheme, fell 6-7(1) 6-3 7-6(6) to Virtanen in a thrilling contest on Centre Court.

Ad

Despite his campaign coming to an end following a battling performance, Peniston was pleased with his performance and credited his Finnish opponent for a strong display.

Roland-Garros Ruud prepares to face Nadal in French Open final - 'My idol all my life' 32 MINUTES AGO

He said: "I thought I played pretty well throughout the whole match. Otto was just serving really well, so it was tough to get anything on his service games.

"I'm pleased with how I competed for sure, but it's tough to take the loss."

Before today's match, the 26-year-old had secured wins over second seed Adrian Mannarino and fellow Brit Jack Draper, both opponents ranked well above him in the ATP Tour rankings.

Having picked up two of the best wins of his career before another promising display today, the world No.195 is keen to keep pushing on this summer and beyond.

"I'm very happy with the start to the grass season. These were my first matches at this tournament. It's been a great tournament and hopefully I can be back here next year," commented Peniston.

"I feel like my game is in pretty good shape, so I'm looking forward to the rest of the grass court season and hopefully I can do well in the other tournaments."

For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA Website

Sportsbeat 2022

Roland-Garros Lyudmyla Kichenok / Jelena Ostapenko - Caroline Garcia / Kristina Mladenovic - Roland-Garros 39 MINUTES AGO