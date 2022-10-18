Top tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou has explained why Carlos Alcaraz combines the qualities of legendary trio Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Mouratoglou, who is currently coaching two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep and rising star Holger Rune, has been effusive in his praise for the prodigy from Murcia.

Offering up the greatest comparisons possible, he likened aspects of Alcaraz's play to Federer, Nadal and Djokovic as he made it clear just how highly he thinks of the starlet.

"He combines the qualities of the three greatest players of all time,” explained Mouratoglou in a feature on Tennis Majors

"I think the one his game is closest to is Federer. Like him, he’s super aggressive and super creative, always trying to do something with the ball.

"The speed with which he is able to go from the back to the inside of the court, that’s pure Roger.

"At the same time, he has the counter-attacking qualities of Djokovic, and he can play long rallies with a lot of spin, like Nadal.

"To top it off, he serves very well for his size, and he returns very well.”

Later asked to summarise what he sees from Alcaraz's game, Mouratoglou was glowing in his praise for the young Spaniard.

"His game combines incredible power and an incredible touch,” Mouratoglou said.

"Normally, we have one or the other. He has both. And I think it’s unheard of at this point. In the same way that I’ve never seen a 19-year-old player so complete.”

Novak Djokovic & Carlos Alcaraz Image credit: Getty Images

