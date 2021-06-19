Britain’s Cameron Norrie beat second seed Denis Shapovalov in straight sets to reach his first ATP 500 final at Queen’s.

Norrie bounced back from a slow start to progress with a 7-5 6-3 win over the Canadian. Italy’s Matteo Berrettini awaits in Sunday’s showdown.

Shapovalov was forced to complete his quarter-final with Frances Tiafoe earlier on Saturday and was struggling physically, requiring treatment from the trainer during the match.

Norrie was broken in the first game of the match but restored parity in the sixth game before breaking again in the 12th to take the first set.

The 25-year-old faced a break point at the start of the second set too, but swatted it away before making the decisive breakthrough to move 5-3 clear.

And Norrie completed one of the biggest wins of his career as he held to 15, setting up a final with the conqueror of his compatriots Andy Murray and Dan Evans.

