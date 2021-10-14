Former tennis world number one Rafael Nadal has admitted he does not know when he will return to action after injury.

The 35-year-old Spaniard last featured in August at the Citi Open in Washington when he had to take a break to recover from a persistent foot injury. He missed the Tokyo Olympics as a result, and there is no sign of a comeback as the end of the season comes into view.

Speaking in his hometown of Mallorca, Nadal said that he is not rushing his rehabilitation because he wants to recover properly.

“I want to recover from this injury in good condition,” he explained.

“I don’t know when I will play again, I work a lot every day, I follow a specific plan with a marked roadmap and with very clear objectives.

“I will not say what those objectives are, because there are always things that I can’t control one hundred percent, but inside my head I’m clear on what my objectives are and I trust that things will follow a positive course.

“I am in a process of recovery, of work, with a progressive increase in loads and the sensations are not measured daily.

“You have to be a little cautious, look a little in the medium term.”

Nadal is not due to return this season, and has just two, relatively minor titles to his name for 2021 - the Barcelona Open and Rome Masters.

