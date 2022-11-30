Rafael Nadal says his rivalry with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer is one of the main reasons for their collective longevity in the game.

Nadal feels his two closest rivals have driven him to "extreme levels", which most tennis fans would be able to attest to, having watched the GOAT trio play out some of the sport's greatest ever matches over the past 15 years.

Nadal, currently on an exhibition tour of South America with Casper Ruud, won two majors in 2022 to take his tally to 22, but also suffered with a number of injuries and he will be looking to put those behind him as he seeks to defend his Australian Open title in January.

Speaking on the Bogota leg of his off-season jaunt, Nadal was asked to try and explain his long career - and how long he will remain healthy.

“What may happen in the future I don't know, I don't know the consequences that may happen, time will tell," the Spaniard said.

"There are several factors why we are playing longer at an advanced age. One is medicine and the professionalisation of the entire sport which means that people have a more extensive team, and there is more knowledge of the things that help to lengthen careers.

"And there is another thing: I think Roger, Novak and I have been pushing each other, and somehow it’s never been enough, we’ve always had to make another effort.

"The competition [between us] has taken us to extreme mental and tennis levels, and this is one of the main reasons why we have continued for so long."

Nadal also opened up on the challenges of balancing fatherhood - wife Mary Perello gave birth to a baby boy earlier this month - with his ongoing life as a professional tennis player.

“Having a son is something very recent, it is something in life which you have to adapt to," the 36-year-old said.

"Beyond that, I'm happy, I'm enjoying the moment and everything else takes a back seat.

"But my intention is to continue doing my best to fight for the things that excite and motivate me, after that you have to be well-organised and have everything well set up to be able to develop your professional life in a way that works."

