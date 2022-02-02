Rafael Nadal’s record-breaking win at the Australian Open is thought to have come to late to be recognised on the shortlist for the 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards, with Novak Djokovic the only tennis player to be featured in the Sportsman of the Year category.

The Serbian took home the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles in a dominant year for the world number one.

After recently announcing his retirement from American football, Tom Brady goes up against Djokovic as he hopes to get his hands on one more piece of silverware.

Six British stars are among the nominees, with US Open champion Emma Raducanu facing competition from fellow tennis player Daniil Medvedev and Barcelona’s teenage midfielder Pedri in the section which recognises the best Breakthrough of the Year.

The Comeback of the Year category is packed with British talent, including Tom Daley, who finally ended his long wait for Olympic glory by taking gold alongside Matty Lee in the men’s synchronised 10m platform event in Tokyo last year.

13-year-old Sky Brown goes up against Daley for a trophy after her incredible Olympic performance.

Brown twice fell in the women’s park skateboarding final, only to bounce back with a perfect final run to snatch a bronze medal.

Cyclist Mark Cavendish completes the list of Brits being championed for showing their mettle in the big moments.

The 36-year-old equalled Eddie Merckx’s Tour de France record last year – claiming his 34th stage win at the famous event.

A virtual awards ceremony in April will see the winners crowned, with Sarah Storey hoping to be named Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability.

Britain’s most successful ever Paralympian won three cycling golds at last year’s games in Tokyo, taking her overall tally to 17 to write herself into the history books.

Olympic success also features in the World Actions Sports Award category, with Bethany Shriever’s gold for Team GB – paired with her BMX World Championship triumph – seeing her take on American surfer Carissa Moore and Japanese skateboarder Momiji Nishiya.

Nominees

Sportsman of the Year

Tom Brady (American Football)

Novak Djokovic (Tennis)

Caeleb Dressel (Swimming)

Eliud Kipchoge (Athletics)

Robert Lewandowski (Football)

Max Verstappen (Motor Racing)

Sportswoman of the Year

Ashleigh Barty (Tennis)

Allyson Felix (Athletics)

Katie Ledecky (Swimming)

Emma McKeon (Swimming)

Alexia Putellas (Football)

Elaine Thompson-Herah (Athletics)

Team of the Year

Argentina (Football)

Barcelona Women (Football)

Italy (Football)

Milwaukee Bucks (Basketball)

Breakthrough of the Year

Neeraj Chopra (Athletics)

Daniil Medvedev (Tennis)

Pedri (Football)

Emma Raducanu (Tennis)

Yulimar Rojas (Athletics)

Ariarne Titmus (Swimming)

Comeback of the Year

Simone Biles (Gymnastics)

Sky Brown (Skateboarding)

Mark Cavendish (Cycling)

Tom Daley (Diving)

Marc Marquez (Motor Cycling)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Cycling)

Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability

Diede De Groot (Wheelchair Tennis)

Marcel Hug (Wheelchair Athletics)

Shingo Kunieda (Wheelchair Tennis)

Jetze Plat (Para Cycling/Para Triathlon)

Susana Rodruguez (Para Triathlon)

Sarah Storey (Para Cycling)

World Action Sportsperson of the Year

Italo Ferreira (Surfing)

Alberto Gines (Climbing)

Yuto Horigome (Skateboarding)

Carissa Moore (Surfing)

Momiji Nishiya (Skateboarding)

Bethany Shriever (BMX)

Sport for Good Award

Ich will da rauf! (Climbing)

Juca Pe Cagna (Multi-sport)

Kick 4 Life (Football)

Lost Boyz Inc. (Baseball)

Monkey Magic (Climbing)

