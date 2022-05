Tennis

'Fire and Ice' - John McEnroe on his epic rivalry with Bjorn Borg

In the latest episode of Groundbreakers, John McEnroe gets personal as he talks about his battles with Bjorn Borg that took in four Grand Slam finals and defined men's tennis at the start of the 1980s. Watch Groundbreakers, the new series hosted by John McEnroe about players who have moved the lines of tennis.

00:04:00, 10 hours ago