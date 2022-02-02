Roger Federer is still aiming to make a comeback to tennis - but says he won't know whether it's possible until April.

Despite saying at the time that he wanted to try and return, there have been precious few updates from the 40-year-old's camp.

But on Wednesday, Federer appeared on a video call with Credit Suisse - part of the firm's 2022 Latin American Investment Conference - to share where he was with his recovery.

He said: "I have very interesting and important next months ahead of me.

"I feel like I will know a whole lot more [in this] coming April what my body's going to be like.

"Until now I wasn't really allowed to run yet or do the heavy workload with jumps and stop-and-gos.

"I hope that's going to start in the next couple of weeks and then we'll see how the body reacts to that.

"That's obviously what I will need to return to the tennis court.

"So this question is better answered maybe by April or May.

"But of course the drive is there, I'm really motivated to do my work - that I'm allowed to do.

"It's still good times even if it's a little bit slow because I would love to do way more but the doctors and everybody is holding me back a little bit."

If and when Federer does come back, he will find himself - for the first time in his career - behind Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam title tally, with the Spaniard having won the Australian Open last Sunday

---

