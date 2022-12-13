Marco Odermatt has revealed why Roger Federer has been a “big inspiration” for him and how he hopes to continue learning from the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Federer retired in September, leaving Olympic champion skier Odermatt as one of the most famous active Swiss athletes in the world.

Odermatt won the Swiss Sportsman of the Year award this week and Federer congratulated him on an “incredible season”.

Odermatt says Federer has always been a role model for him.

“Nobody can ever fit into the big tracks he left, but I will try my best,” he told Olympics.com.

“On the worldwide scene, skiing has never been on the same stage [as tennis], but in Switzerland, I guess, the interest is nearly the same as tennis, maybe even more.

“It's really nice to have been in contact with him. I got to meet him twice this year, on a few shooting days as well as at the Laver Cup for a minute or two. He's just a nice guy and I already learnt a lot and I still can learn a lot from him.

“I think in the past it was just like having the fun he has for his sport and [sharing] the emotions and the spirit he brought back home [watching] on the couch. He was a big motivation.

“And now, since I'm on a high level as well, I think it's just how he handled everything with all the guys who want something from him. And it's definitely not easy. I still don't feel like I'm doing it as easily as he did it for many, many years. But I will try my best to be humble as well like he was. And yeah, he's still a big inspiration.”

Odermatt has had a stellar 2022 season.

He won the World Cup title, the giant slalom globe, and giant slalom gold for Switzerland at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

He is leading the way in the current standings with two wins and two second-place finishes from five races putting him 140 points ahead of Aleksander Kilde in the overall standings.

“I think for me, as a person, it didn’t change anything,” Odermatt said about his success.

“The interest around me has become more for sure, but I think that’s very important to stay who you are and not to change too much.

“It’s just the simplest and normal way for me to live my life. I feel just normal like this and I’m happy.

“I think a lot depends on how you grow up and how you’re raised by your family, although a small part of it comes from me.

“If you’re normal and if you can be yourself, it costs less energy than if you have to act like another person."

Odermatt will be looking to continue his early-season form when the men's Alpine Ski World Cup circuit visits Val Gardena in Italy this week.

The 25-year-old says he is brimming with confidence after his impressive 2022 season.

“I've already been farther than I thought I will ever be. Since last year, when I won the big things with the globes and the [Olympic] gold medal, for sure now I definitely don’t have to show anybody that I can ski. So for the future, it will be even easier to handle the pressure, I guess because I already achieved these things and I want to achieve more for sure.

“But if it will not work anymore, it's not that bad because I'm still Olympic champion and overall World Cup winner so everything I have gives me the confidence and the coolness, I guess, also for the next years.”

