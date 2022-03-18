Roger Federer has said he is horrified by the war in Ukraine, and confirmed his foundation will be providing financial assistance to ensure displaced children can continue their education.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has resulted in huge numbers leaving the country to seek safety.

Ad

Countries across Europe have provided shelter to people from Ukraine, and Federer - the winner of 20 grand slams - is keen to ensure children are not left behind.

Tennis Masters 1000 events in 2022 - Which events will Djokovic, Nadal and Murray play? 15/03/2022 AT 11:10

"My family and I are horrified seeing pictures from Ukraine and heartbroken for the innocent people who have been so terribly affected," Federer said on Twitter.

"We stand for peace.

“We will provide assistance to children from Ukraine who need care, about six million Ukrainian children are currently out of school. We know it's a very critical time to provide access to education and would like to support them to deal with this extremely traumatic experience.

“Through the Roger Federer Foundation, we will be supporting 'War Child Holland' with a donation of $500,000 to establish access to continued schooling for Ukrainian children.”

The Swiss tennis great set up his foundation in 2003 with the intention of helping provide opportunities for children to have a good education.

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Tennis 'Very important decision' - Djokovic must get next coach right, says Corretja 11/03/2022 AT 13:35