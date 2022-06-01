A. Rublev vs M. Cilic | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 01.06.2022 | Court Philippe-Chatrier
Not started
A. Rublev (7)
A. Rublev (7)
M. Cilic (20)
M. Cilic (20)
from 12:00
Andrey Rublev - Marin Cilic

Live commentary

15:30
THE KING OF CLAY
If you haven't heard about Rafael Nadal's epic four-set win over world No.1 Novak Djokovic last night, where have you been?
It was an incredible contest between two of the greatest ever, and the Spaniard's victory set up a semi-final against Alexander Zverev.

Top 5 shots from Nadal's incredible victory over Djokovic in French Open quarter-final

15:26
WELCOME
Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the third men's singles quarter-final at Roland-Garros: Marin Cilic vs Andrey Rublev!
The winner will face either Casper Ruud or Holger Rune in the semi-final, with those two scheduled to face off later in the final game on Philippe-Chatrier.

Players Overview

Andrey-Rublev-headshot
AndreyRublev
Russia
Russia
  • ATP ranking7
  • ATP points3945
  • Age24
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-
Marin-Cilic-headshot
MarinCilic
Croatia
Croatia
  • ATP ranking23
  • ATP points1695
  • Age33
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Andrey-Rublev-headshot
AndreyRublev
Russia
Russia
Marin-Cilic-headshot
MarinCilic
Croatia
Croatia
4

Wins

5 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

A. Rublev

M. Cilic

LIVE MATCH: Andrey Rublev vs Marin Cilic

Roland-Garros men - June 1st, 2022

