A. Rublev vs M. Cilic | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 01.06.2022 | Court Philippe-Chatrier
Not started
A. Rublev (7)
M. Cilic (20)
from 12:00
Andrey Rublev - Marin Cilic
Live commentary
15:30
THE KING OF CLAY
If you haven't heard about Rafael Nadal's epic four-set win over world No.1 Novak Djokovic last night, where have you been?
It was an incredible contest between two of the greatest ever, and the Spaniard's victory set up a semi-final against Alexander Zverev.
Top 5 shots from Nadal's incredible victory over Djokovic in French Open quarter-final
15:26
WELCOME
Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the third men's singles quarter-final at Roland-Garros: Marin Cilic vs Andrey Rublev!
The winner will face either Casper Ruud or Holger Rune in the semi-final, with those two scheduled to face off later in the final game on Philippe-Chatrier.
Players Overview
AndreyRublev
Russia
- ATP ranking7
- ATP points3945
- Age24
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
MarinCilic
Croatia
- ATP ranking23
- ATP points1695
- Age33
- Height1.98m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
4
Wins
5 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
A. Rublev
M. Cilic
