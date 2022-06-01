C. Ruud vs H. Rune | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 01.06.2022 | Court Philippe-Chatrier
Live
In Progress
C. Ruud (8)
1
H. Rune
0
Advertisement
Ad
Casper Ruud - Holger Rune
Live commentary
RUUD 1-0 RUNE
A comfortable enough early hold for Ruud, despite Rune whipping a fierce forehand down the line to take the opening point. The Norwegian then takes four of the next five points though to get on the score board nice and early
HERE WE GO!
This has the potential to be another superb match. Rune has got a lot of tongues wagging and this is just his third grand slam. Ruud on the other hand is the eighth seed, and he's serving first. We're underway
MISS THE EARLIER DRAMA?
So this match was due to get underway at 20.00, but with Rublev and Cilic going to five sets, the start was delayed. You can catch up on that utter thriller by reading our full report
Cilic fights past Rublev in five to reach first French Open semi-final
Statistics
0
Sets won
0
1
Aces
0
0
Double faults
0
83%
First serve in
78%
80%
Win first serve
57%
0%
Win second serve
0%
100%
Net points won
67%
Players Overview
CasperRuud
Norway
- ATP ranking8
- ATP points3940
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight77kg
HolgerRune
Denmark
- ATP ranking40
- ATP points1159
- Age19
- Height-
- Weight-
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad