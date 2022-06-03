C. Ruud vs M. Cilic | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Semifinal | 03.06.2022 | Court Philippe-Chatrier
Live
In Progress
C. Ruud (8)
C. Ruud (8)
3
1
M. Cilic (20)
M. Cilic (20)
6
1
Casper Ruud - Marin Cilic

Live commentary

RUUD 3-6 1-1 CILIC
How important will that hold be? Ruud looks overwhelmed once again as Cilic peppers him with deep forehands to hit back from 40-15 down and make deuce. Ruud’s box looks concerned but the Norwegian digs deep to claim a plucky hold.
RAFAEL NADAL AWAITS THE WINNER OF THIS CONTEST IN THE FINAL
Nadal's reaction to Alexander Zverev’s ankle injury in their French Open semi-final:
‘To see him crying is a very tough moment.’
'To see him crying is a very tough moment' - Nadal upset by Zverev retirement

Statistics

0

Sets won

1
1
Aces
3
0
Double faults
1
61%
First serve in
66%
50%
Win first serve
72%
71%
Win second serve
54%
67%
Net points won
76%

Players Overview

Casper-Ruud-headshot
CasperRuud
Norway
Norway
  • ATP ranking8
  • ATP points3940
  • Age23
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight77kg
Marin-Cilic-headshot
MarinCilic
Croatia
Croatia
  • ATP ranking23
  • ATP points1695
  • Age33
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight-

