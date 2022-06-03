C. Ruud vs M. Cilic | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Semifinal | 03.06.2022 | Court Philippe-Chatrier
Live
In Progress
C. Ruud (8)
3
1
M. Cilic (20)
6
1
Casper Ruud - Marin Cilic
Live commentary
RUUD 3-6 1-1 CILIC
How important will that hold be? Ruud looks overwhelmed once again as Cilic peppers him with deep forehands to hit back from 40-15 down and make deuce. Ruud’s box looks concerned but the Norwegian digs deep to claim a plucky hold.
RAFAEL NADAL AWAITS THE WINNER OF THIS CONTEST IN THE FINAL
Nadal's reaction to Alexander Zverev’s ankle injury in their French Open semi-final:
‘To see him crying is a very tough moment.’
'To see him crying is a very tough moment' - Nadal upset by Zverev retirement
Statistics
0
Sets won
1
1
Aces
3
0
Double faults
1
61%
First serve in
66%
50%
Win first serve
72%
71%
Win second serve
54%
67%
Net points won
76%
Players Overview
CasperRuud
Norway
- ATP ranking8
- ATP points3940
- Age23
- Height1.83m
- Weight77kg
MarinCilic
Croatia
- ATP ranking23
- ATP points1695
- Age33
- Height1.98m
- Weight-