L. Musetti vs S. Tsitsipas | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 24.05.2022 | Court Philippe-Chatrier
Not started
L. Musetti
L. Musetti
S. Tsitsipas (4)
S. Tsitsipas (4)
from 20:45
Lorenzo Musetti - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Players Overview

Lorenzo-Musetti-headshot
LorenzoMusetti
Italy
Italy
  • ATP ranking66
  • ATP points867
  • Age20
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight-
Stefanos-Tsitsipas-headshot
StefanosTsitsipas
Greece
Greece
  • ATP ranking4
  • ATP points5965
  • Age23
  • Height1.96m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Lorenzo-Musetti-headshot
LorenzoMusetti
Italy
Italy
Stefanos-Tsitsipas-headshot
StefanosTsitsipas
Greece
Greece
0

Wins

2 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

L. Musetti

S. Tsitsipas

