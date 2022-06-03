R. Nadal vs A. Zverev | Roland-Garros
Men's Singles | Semifinal | 03.06.2022 | Court Philippe-Chatrier
R. Nadal (5)
710
2
A. Zverev (3)
68
2
Rafael Nadal - Alexander Zverev
Live commentary
BREAK! - NADAL 7-6 2-2 ZVEREV
It’s another break – and Zverev is back on terms. Nadal looks tired and unsure of his range. He nails a forehand to open but then misfires off both flanks to cough up two break points. The first serve has gone AWOL for the Spaniard and he loops another forehand off court to allow Zverev to break without having to do much.
BREAK! - NADAL 7-6 2-1 ZVEREV
Nadal dominates the early exchanges and when Zverev slices wide he has the chance to snare another break. The German leans on his hefty first serve to fend it off but then misses a sitter of a volley at the net to offer up another. This time Nadal locks in and somehow outlasts his opponent in a 44-shot rally - the best of the match - to move a break up once again.
Statistics
1
Sets won
0
3
Aces
4
0
Double faults
4
63%
First serve in
82%
59%
Win first serve
56%
50%
Win second serve
38%
58%
Net points won
43%
Players Overview
RafaelNadal
Spain
- ATP ranking5
- ATP points5525
- Age36
- Height1.85m
- Weight85kg
AlexanderZverev
Germany
- ATP ranking3
- ATP points7075
- Age25
- Height1.98m
- Weight-
